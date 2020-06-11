November 12, 1970 - June 9, 2020 Succumbed to cancer following a valiant struggle, never losing her zest for life. Darling wife of Darren Taylor (Greenville) whom she loved with all her heart and for whom she fought so hard to live. Cara and Darren were wed on January 4 2020 and celebrated the event with family and many friends. Cherished daughter of Judy and Gary Morphet (Dundas). She brought joy, love and laughter to us every day. Loving step-mother to Gregory and Michael Taylor. and fond daughter-in-law to Maureen and Luis Espin (Corunna). Loving Auntie Boo to Nikita, Kirah and Callia (Prince George, B.C.) Predeceased by her father, Gary MacDonald (Donna), and her sister Tanya MacDonald (Donald Witso). Cara earned her Honours BA, Labour Studies at McMaster University, her MA Political Science at York University and her designation as a certified pension and benefits expert from Dalhousie University. She worked as a representative for nearly twenty years at Unifor (CAW) in Ontario and Atlantic Canada, where she defended the rights of workers to be treated fairly. Cara then accepted a position as the Canadian Director in the International Foundation for Employee Pensions and Benefits, based in Wisconsin, USA., which she described as her dream job and vowed never to retire. Cara collected friends everywhere she went and was kind, generous and fun-loving. She was the ultimate party animal during her years at Ancaster High, at the annual party at Ste. Anne's Spa with her friends and at all the events related to her work. She revelled in the company of colleagues and friends, loved to entertain and travel with Darren, cook gourmet meals, read and argue politics, and float in their pool. Cara was passionate about all animals, especially her dogs, Emma and Heidi and the animals at the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada(Puslinch). Her request is that you might honour her memory by donating to the donkeys or the University of Guelph Pet Trust in memory of her dog, Heidi. We are grateful for all the kind, compassionate care from Doctors Lee, Hotte and from the nurses and technologists at Juravinski Cancer Centre, and especially from nurse, Deb Evans who was always available when Cara needed help. We send a special thank you to Dr. R. Stein and her team for their kindness to Cara on her last day. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of Cara's life later due to Covid19. She was sunshine and love and laughter.



