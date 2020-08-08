CARA MACDONALD-TAYLOR

Our thanks and gratitude are extended to all those who supported us through the loss of our beloved daughter and wife, Cara, who lost her life to cancer on June 9, 2020. The endless stream of cards, flowers and especially, kind words of understanding, both during her illness and after she had passed away have helped eased our grief. Your donations to the Donkey Sanctuary and the Stephen Lewis Foundation in her name have honoured her memory and acknowledged her generosity. Cara was a beautiful person, a vibrant presence in so many lives, gone too soon. Due to Covid19, we have delayed a celebration of Cara's life until June 2021, when we will send invitations to everyone. Planning the details of this one last party provided Cara with comfort, knowing we would all be together again with her in the spirit of friendship. Judy and Gary Morphet and Darren Taylor



