Passed away in Hamilton on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by his parents Francesco and Giulia Zavarise. Beloved husband of Eugenia for 59 years. Loving father of Danny (Rosetta) and Rocco (Kathleen). Proud nonno of Corina and Madalena. Carlo will be missed by his extended family and friends. Special thank you to the staff at Pine Villa Nursing Home for their dedicated care of Carlo. Private Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222), followed by a private entombment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery in Stoney Creek. A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020