Carlos Eugene CARTER
Passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Surrounded by his loving children and friends at the time of passing. Admired and loved father to sons Carlos Daniel Carter Jr., Darryl Vincent Carter, and daughter Lauryn Andrea English. Grandfather to Jordyn and Roisin. Son of the late Reginald Anderson Carter Sr. and Ursuline Eugenia Carter. Brother to 5 siblings. Predeceased by his brothers Emerson George Carter and Vincent Julian Carter. Survived by his siblings Marva Luisa Carter MacDonald, Reginald Anderson Carter Jr., and Enrique Delano Carter. Carlos Carter was a good Samaritan by nature. A highly-respected pillar to his local community, he did all he could throughout his life to protect and help his friends and the people in the neighbourhood. In his younger days he loved playing baseball, watching football, and was a natural Mr. fix-it. He was a divine combination of intelligence, integrity, and strength. Our father loved horticulture throughout his life as well, and was known as the neighbourhood green-thumb. He will be missed not only by his friends and family, but even by the neighbourhood foliage. Our father always loved plants and they loved him back. He was an incredibly funny, protective, and kind man, and will be dearly missed. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
