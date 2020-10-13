Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 87th year. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Tabone, his sister Victoria (Nandino) Saija, his children Lori (Don) and John (Celene), his grandchildren, Charlene (Batista), Joshua, Courtney and Justine, and all his family and friends. He is predeceased by his sister Antonia (Nina) Johnstone and his brothers Joseph, Frank, Sam, Dominic and Paul Tabone and Sunny and Joseph Cassar. Charlie was born on January 16, 1934 in Senglea, Malta to his parents Michael and Carmen and he was raised with the help of his Aunt Josephine. He came to Canada as a young adult with most of his siblings. He is a retired employee of Robertson Building Systems where he stood up for his coworkers as the president of the labour union. Charlie loved life and enjoyed playing euchre with friends and family. He also enjoyed working in the garden and finding projects to do in and around the house. He will be remembered for his kindness, dedication to his family and friends, and his sense of humour. He is a devoted Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church and Charlie and his family welcome your prayers. The family thanks the nurses and doctors of the Medical Step Down Unit at St. Joseph's hospital for the exceptional care they provided to Charlie. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOMES, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) on Wednesday, October 14 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Prayers will be held at 8:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Roman Catholic Church (63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek) on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Angels cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions everyone in attendance must wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome masses made in his name. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com