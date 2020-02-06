|
|
With sadness and relief, after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia, the family announces the passing of Carmela, surrounded by her family, at Heritage Green Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Rocco. Loving mother of Salvatore Difalco and Angela Difalco. Dear sister of Theresa (Giovanni) of Italy. Predeceased by siblings Joe Garzo (Theresa), Celestina Gabriel (Frank), Giovanni and Giovanno. Missed by the extended Carbone family, many nieces, nephews and friends. To my Heritage Green family; thank you for all your love, support and care provided. I will miss you all. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com "May the sparkle in your beautiful blue eyes shine upon us Bella."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020