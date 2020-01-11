|
Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore 'Sam' (2002). Loving mother of Lina and her husband Patrick Gorda, and Maria and her husband Carmelo Mamone. Cherished nonna of Anthony, Carmen, and Paolo. Dear sister of Salvina of Italy, the late Luigina (the late Calogero Grassadonio) of Italy, and the late Guiseppe Cimino (Anna). Much loved sister-in-laws and brother-in laws, Maria Campanella (Sam), Gaspare Cino (Melina) and Joanne Avarello (Sam). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada and Italy. Carmela was loved deeply by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. with vigil prayers at 8:45 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Hwy#8, Stoney Creek, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:30 am. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to Juravinski Hospital or McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com Mom, you are our Guardian Angel from Heaven. Please watch over us. Mom, we love you so very much. You will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020