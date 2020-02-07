|
March 27, 1938 - January 9,2020 Words cannot express the feeling in our hearts. Thank you for being with us during this difficult time. Your thoughts, prayers, and words of sympathy will always be remembered. We would like to thank everyone who sent the lovely flower arrangements, memorial card & donations in honour of our late mother. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at 5:30 pm. St. Francis Xavier Church 304 Highway # 8 Stoney Creek. Mom you are a beautiful Angel watching over us. We Love and Miss you so much. Forever in our Hearts: Lina and Pat. Maria and Carm and Your Loving Grandchildren Anthony, Carmen and Paolo.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020