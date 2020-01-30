|
|
1923 - 2020 With heartfelt sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Carmela at St. Peter's Residence surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 96. Carmela was born in Sciusciano, Italy. Together with her best friend and late husband Guido, they raised two beautiful children, the late Tony DiAdamo and Tina DiDomenico (Lou), with faith, love and devotion. Loving Nonna to Vanessa Wald (Dieter) and Anthony DiDomenico who filled her heart with so much joy. She is now freed from her struggle with dementia and is reunited in heaven with her loving husband and soulmate, Guido and her beloved son Tony, her parents, Berardo and Lucia DeBerardis, her siblings, Giuseppina (Romolo), Vincenza (Biaggio), Domenico (Giuseppina). She will be lovingly remembered by her sister-in-laws Maddalena DiDiodato (the late Ferrino) and Marietta DiCarlo (the late Antonio). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A very special thank you to Yolanda Cappelletti for her many visits and selfless dedication to our family. Thank you also to our many family, friends, and to the staff at St. Peter's Residence, for your ongoing care and support. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East (near James) on Friday from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Regina Mundi Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Arthritis Society.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020