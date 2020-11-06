It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother and nonna, Carmela Succi (nee Tarra) on Tuesday November 3rd at home, surrounded by her devoted children Rita (Tony) Cipriani, Sergio (Domenica) Succi, Gina Succi (Morris Mirza) and Eugenio Guerra. Lina is predeceased by her beloved husband Alberto. She leaves behind seven grandchildren Victor Cipriani (Gillian), Albert Succi (Vanessa), Mark Cipriani (Leslie), Andrew Succi (Jessica), Christopher Succi, Liana Guerra (Nathan Phillips), Michael Guerra and five great-grandchildren Justin, Mila, Isabella, Olivia, and Aidan. Lina was born February 16, 1929 in Isernia Italy. She is predeceased by her parents Gino Tarra and Filomena Guglielmi. She is also survived by her sister Melania Tarra (Antonio Valiante), and Sister-in-laws Rosaria Gioelli, and Elvira Succi. She will be sadly missed by many family and friends in Canada, Italy, and the USA. Lina went from a comfortable home in her early years, to experiencing life in war torn Italy in the 40's. In 1958, she immigrated with her young children and made the trek alone with them to join her husband in Canada. Her ability to hold it all together during life's most difficult challenges, is something that to us has always symbolized our mother. Lina inspired us all by balancing a life of marriage, children, and her work. She was a pioneer of the working mom. She was gifted in many ways, having learned the art of lacemaking and needlework in Italy. Upon coming to Canada, she worked at Victoria Cap Company and Coppley Noyes and Randell. Lina enjoyed a lengthy career at Central Park Lodge of Canada until her retirement. She loved working among the elderly and took good care of them through her passion of cooking. She was the quintessential hostess and was a gifted baker who will be lovingly remembered for her ability to make people feel welcomed and special. Lina's home was always a welcoming place for the many friends and family. Lina was a very loving matriarch. She was immensely proud of her children and had a special bond with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who enjoyed visiting her at home almost every day. Her family wishes to thank the Nurses of St Joseph's Palliative Care, Dr. Samantha Winemaker, Dr. Sanjay Sharma, and Dr. Steve Zizzo. Special thanks to her cherished friends Dr. Steve Lloyd, Dr. Ashok Sharma and Dr. Anne Boyle who embraced Lina with tenderness. Throughout her illness, she felt blessed to be surrounded by a caring medical team and family. Special thanks to Father Mark Gatto, her pastor and dear friend who was always there for her. Private family visitation will be held. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Parish (Our Lady of Lourdes), 416 Mohawk Rd E, Hamilton on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10a.m. Private Entombment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the Funeral Mass. Please RSVP in advance on Lina's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions and practice social distancing. A Celebration of Lina's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lina's name to Cancer Assistance Program. Arrange- ments entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com