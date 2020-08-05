It is with broken hearts that we announce the loss of our much loved wife, mother, nonna and sister who was taken so suddenly from our family. Carm was the devoted wife and soulmate of Michael for 55 years, dear mom to Celeste (Doug), Joanne (Lukas), Marc (Tambra) and Michael Jr. (Leigh), cherished nonna to Chantal (David), Lauren, Alexis, Anthony, Colton, Brandon, Ashley, Ryan, Alexis and Cruz. Great-nonna to Lacey and sister to Maria, Sabatino, Anna (Joe) and Michelina (Fernando). Carm will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews in both Canada and Italy. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca