It is with great sadness and a life time of memories that we announce the passing of our husband, dad and nonno Carmelo Messina on his 86th year. Carmelo was a loving husband of 57 years to the love of his life Gina (nee Bellavia) and adoring Father to his three children Peter (Paula), Angelo (Joanne) and Teresa Mattina (John). He was a proud nonno to his precious grandchildren Camila, Julia, Joshua, Sammy, Gianluca, Lucas and Alten. Carmelo was an successful entrepreneur in Sicily, and came to Canada in 1964 to be with his loving wife. Carmelo then worked at National Steel Car as a welder for 28 years. His passions included cultivating his garden, playing bocce, going to dinner dances, "family photographer", making homemade wine and tomato sauce, and spending time with his family. He is the loving son of the late Teresa and Pietro. Predeceased by the late brothers Lillo (Giusepa), Vincenzo (Rosa), Giuseppe (Mela). Also, the son-in-law of the late Rosa and Angelo Bellavia, and dear sister-in-law Elizabeth, the late Dino Bellavia and Irene and late Matteo Ferlisi, Clelia and late Joseph Pizzolato, and Joseph Bellavia and Adriana. Also missed by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He leaves a legacy of unconditional love, respect and devotion. The family wish to thank Family Dr. DePaolo, and Cardiologist Dr. Stimac. Also, Dr. Senthil and the exceptional staff at Juravinski 3F. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel (43 Barton St E, ON) on Tuesday, October 20th from 4:00 -8:00 p.m . Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will be held at All Souls Church on Wednesday October 21st at 10:00 a.m. Internment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. Guests will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at funeral home, church, and cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to Hamilton Health Sciences (Cardiac Care Unit) and or Alzheimer's Society. "Sei sempre nel nostro cuore."