With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Carmelo Bono in his 86th year, husband, father, nonno, and great grand nonno will be greatly missed. Born in Racalmuto Sicily, Italy, immigrated to Canada 1952. Founder of Bono General Construction Ltd of 42 years. Loving husband of Anne Bono, loving father to Sam (Merrilee) Bono, Grace (John) Barrow, Carla Bono (Jerry Miller), Nonno of Carmelo (Lily) Bono, Toni Bono (Nick Kern), Matteo Bono, Jack Barrow, Madison Carey & Curtis Miller. Great grandnonno of Sammy Bono. Predeceased by parents Graziella and Salvatore Bono and Chiara and Giuseppe Muraca. Brother of Frank (predeceased sister-in-law Evelyn) Bono, Lina (predeceased brother-in-law Salvatore) Macaluso, Sam (Josephine) Bono, Melina (Alfonso) Giglia. Brother-in-law to Rosina Mazza, predeceased Antonio (Angela) Muraca, predeceased Maria (Alfredo) La Rizza, predeceased Carmen (Lucy) Muraca, Giovanni (Antonietta) Muraca, Rita (Frank) Lattanzi, and Guido Muraca. Uncle to many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and extended family. Carmelo will be missed by many friends especially Vince and Norma Lattuca, and faithful companion King. The family would like to thank the following doctors and nurses of St. Joseph's Hospital 6th floor CTU North Unit (Dr. Budhram, Dr. Mazzetti, Cristie, Jennifer, Jody, Linda, Lesly, and Neala) and long-time friend and physician Dr Philip Staibano. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd E. Hamilton (905-574-0405). www.baygardensfuneralhome.ca. Thoughts and prayers appreciated. As our Father would say "time to go home now" Good bye Dad. Due to Covid-19 a limited amount of visitors will be allowed. You will be required to pre-register. Should you wish to visit please email CarmeloSFbono@gmail.com with the time you would like to come. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 4th at BayGardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitors will be admitted at the following times, 1.15 p.m., 1.45 p.m., 2.15 p.m., with the service being held at 3pm in the chapel, for immediate family. Cremation to follow at Bayview Cemetery, Crematory & Mausoleum, Burlington.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 29, 2020.