On behalf of our family and our extended family (The Bono's of England, Lina Macaluso, Sam Bono, Melina Giglia, Rosina Mazza, John Muraca, the Late Maria LaRizza, Rita Lattanzi, and Guido Muraca) we thank you for your thoughts & prayers, flowers and support. Although we were restricted due to the pandemic and not able to see all our friends and family we appreciate you. May God bless and keep you well. Warmest regards Anne Bono and Family



