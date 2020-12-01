MAYER, Carmen Donalda (née Dequane) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carmen on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 76. She died in the arms of her beloved husband of 57 years, Hubert at Wentworth Lodge in Dundas, Ontario. Loving mother of Mike (Kim), Richard (Deborah), and Robert. Proud Nanny of Melanie (Nathan), Mark, Danielle, and Nicole, and Christopher (Elaine). Dear sister of Helene (the late Gerry) Desloges. Carmen will be especially missed by her granddaughters Melanie and Danielle, as well as extended family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Dominic Rosetti, and the staff at Wentworth Lodge for their exceptional care of Carmen. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date. Donations to the Liver Foundation would be appreciated. "Thank you Carmen for being the best wife, mom and grandmother. We love you." Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com