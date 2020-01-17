Home

Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
(905) 627-7452
Carmen Felice James COPPOLINO


1957 - 11
Our beloved Carm passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 14th. Beloved husband for 34 years of Josephine. Deeply loved father of Catrina. Loving brother and brother-in-law to Santino, Sam and Darlene, Cathy and Gary, Jim, Linda, Ruth, Audrey and Clare, Jackie and Allan, and Don and Bev. Also survived and cherished by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who are far too many to mention but were loved by Carm. Carmen will be remembered by us all as the man with the biggest heart. Friends will be received at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME "Swackhamer Chapel", 195 King Street West, Dundas on Sunday, January 19th from 12-2 p.m. with a funeral service being held at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020
