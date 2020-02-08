Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen THOMAS


1919 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen THOMAS Obituary
The family of Carmen Elizabeth Thomas were delighted to celebrate her 100th birthday, April 2019. We are now saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother on Feb 5th at Joseph Brant Hospital with her family by her side. She was predeceased by loving husband Lloyd Rees Thomas, sister Muriel Robertson of Burlington, brothers Stanley Ruddock and Malcolm Ruddock of Huntington, QC. Cherished Mother of sons Bryan (Wendy) of Ancaster, Greg of Aldershot and daughter Lynn (Clarence Rainey) of Wellington, ON. She will be missed by her grandchildren Leslie Thomas (Matthew Kolodzie) of Etobicoke, Kevin Thomas (Sylvie) of Hamilton, Erin Rainey (Nelson, BC), Colleen Rainey (Stephen Fleming) of Vancouver, Lindsay Thomas (Waterdown), and Angela Rainey (Stephen Williams) of Birmingham, UK; Great grandchildren, Kailey, Rhys, Brooklyne, Coralie and Theodore. Interment will be at a later date in Huntington, QC. Many thanks and appreciation to Martha's Landing Retirement Home and all the special people who provided so much and made Martha's home for Carmen for 10 years, as well as the compassion and care received from nurses and doctors on 7S at Joseph Brant Hospital. If desired, a donation to a childrens' would support her love of children and be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -