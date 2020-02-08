|
The family of Carmen Elizabeth Thomas were delighted to celebrate her 100th birthday, April 2019. We are now saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother on Feb 5th at Joseph Brant Hospital with her family by her side. She was predeceased by loving husband Lloyd Rees Thomas, sister Muriel Robertson of Burlington, brothers Stanley Ruddock and Malcolm Ruddock of Huntington, QC. Cherished Mother of sons Bryan (Wendy) of Ancaster, Greg of Aldershot and daughter Lynn (Clarence Rainey) of Wellington, ON. She will be missed by her grandchildren Leslie Thomas (Matthew Kolodzie) of Etobicoke, Kevin Thomas (Sylvie) of Hamilton, Erin Rainey (Nelson, BC), Colleen Rainey (Stephen Fleming) of Vancouver, Lindsay Thomas (Waterdown), and Angela Rainey (Stephen Williams) of Birmingham, UK; Great grandchildren, Kailey, Rhys, Brooklyne, Coralie and Theodore. Interment will be at a later date in Huntington, QC. Many thanks and appreciation to Martha's Landing Retirement Home and all the special people who provided so much and made Martha's home for Carmen for 10 years, as well as the compassion and care received from nurses and doctors on 7S at Joseph Brant Hospital. If desired, a donation to a childrens' would support her love of children and be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020