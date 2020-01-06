|
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Carmine at St. Joseph's Hospital on January 4, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maria. Loving father of Oresto. Adoring grandfather to Chris, and Matt and Kassandra. Great-grandfather to Sofia. Predeceased by his parents Antonio and Serafina Capretta. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of the late Alberto and the late Viola Capretta, the late Nicola and the late Maria Capretta, the late Domenico and the late Maria Capretta, the late Floriano and his wife Fernanda Capretta, the late Irma and the late Dominico Antonelli, Angela and the late Angelo Ferritto, Carmela and the late Italo Di Vincenzo, Amelia and the late Domenico Capretta. Carmine will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews in Australia, the U.S., Italy and Canada. A special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their care. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street E. on Tuesday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Vigil prayers at 8:45 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society would be kindly appreciated. "Forever in our Hearts"