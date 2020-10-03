It is with profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Carmine Presta on September 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Devoted and beloved husband of Lina for 52 years. Loving father of daughters Sandra (Ed) and Nadia. Adoring Nonno of Julian, Dante and Luca. Dear brother to the late Giovanni (the late Luisa), the late Michele (Maria), the late Vincenzo (the late Raffalina), Teresa (the late Emilio), Vittorio (Rosalina), Franco (Ada), Rosetta (the late Luciano), Eugenio (Carmela) and the late Ottavio (Rosa). Predeceased by his parents Pietro and Angela and parents-in-law Carmine and Ida. Cherished brother-in-law of Michele (Teresa), Gina (Gaetano) and Franco (Carmela). For him, family always came first and he will be missed by his cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in Canada and in Donnici, Italy. Carmine was known as a kind, hardworking and generous man, who had a passion for wine-making, gardening and was a dedicated member of the Donnici Social Club. A private funeral has been planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the designation of McMaster Children's Hospital - 3F Clinic would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca