It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Our Matriarch, Carol Ann. Survived by her forever devoted husband of 61 years, Paul. Loving daughters Marie and Christine (Jason). Predeceased by parents, Angelo and Helen and siblings Yvonne (Mac) and Jack (Evon). Dear sister to Frank (Carol) and Barb. Adoring grandchildren Jeremy (Elizabeth), Darryl, and Brady (Rema), great-grandchildren Jayden and Jersey, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A huge thank you to the team at Juravinski Hospital for being so accommodating during this ever-difficult time! In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Carol Ann's name to Operation Smile, which can be reached online or at 1-844-367-4530. She loved to see children smile. It would bring her great joy to help make families SMILE! As per Carol's wishes, a private celebration of life has been held. One Day We Will Meet On A Sunny Bench!