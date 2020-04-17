Home

Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Carol Anne KUKOLY

Carol Anne KUKOLY Obituary
June 19, 1943 - April 15, 2020 Carol passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 15, 2020. She will be fondly missed by her best friend and partner, Frank Kaupert. Loving sister to Joe and his children Kate, Amanda and Trevor. Predeceased by her husband Paul and her sister-in-law Nancy. She was a special friend to Jeanette and Ron and their sons. Carol was a member of the Rosedale Seniors Club, the Winona Seniors Club and the Harris Powers Card Group. One of her favourite pastimes was going to the Casino with Frank. A special thank you to all her caregivers. A private family service has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020
