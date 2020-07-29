It is with broken hearts the family announces the passing of Carol Anne Nelson of Hagersville at Norfolk General Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at age 69 years. Daughter of the late Wilson and Lola (McNeilly) Kett. Cherished companion of Tosh Nanba of Hamilton. Beloved mother of Shane Peeler of Guelph, grandmother to Brandon Karnes of Brantford and Devon Peeler of Guelph. Sister to Douglas Kett (deceased), Barbara Kett of Kirkland Lake and Marilyn Mumby (Robert) of Golden, Colorado. Aunt to Kimberly of St. Catherines, Julia of Hamilton and many great nieces and nephews. Carol was a nurse for over 40 years caring for patients at the Henderson and General Hospitals in Hamilton and the Hagersville Hospital for most of her career. Her love of travel and experiencing life led to Tosh and she travelling the world and enjoying many shows and games (especially Ti-Cat home games). There will be a visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 7, at Hyde & Mott Funeral Home, 60 Main St. S, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 11 a.m. at Port Dover Cemetery, 309 Blueline Road, Port Dover, ON N0A 1N2. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the charity of your choice
can be made in Carol's honour. www.rhbanderson.com