1/1
Carol Anne NELSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with broken hearts the family announces the passing of Carol Anne Nelson of Hagersville at Norfolk General Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at age 69 years. Daughter of the late Wilson and Lola (McNeilly) Kett. Cherished companion of Tosh Nanba of Hamilton. Beloved mother of Shane Peeler of Guelph, grandmother to Brandon Karnes of Brantford and Devon Peeler of Guelph. Sister to Douglas Kett (deceased), Barbara Kett of Kirkland Lake and Marilyn Mumby (Robert) of Golden, Colorado. Aunt to Kimberly of St. Catherines, Julia of Hamilton and many great nieces and nephews. Carol was a nurse for over 40 years caring for patients at the Henderson and General Hospitals in Hamilton and the Hagersville Hospital for most of her career. Her love of travel and experiencing life led to Tosh and she travelling the world and enjoying many shows and games (especially Ti-Cat home games). There will be a visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 7, at Hyde & Mott Funeral Home, 60 Main St. S, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 11 a.m. at Port Dover Cemetery, 309 Blueline Road, Port Dover, ON N0A 1N2. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of your choice can be made in Carol's honour. www.rhbanderson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved