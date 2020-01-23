|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carol in her home on January 13, 2020 at the age of 61. Predeceased by her husband Joe and parents Jim and Betty Hasler. She will be missed by her beloved son Jozsef (Gladys), brother Chuck Milson, sister Susan Dutton, stepdaughter Jakie (John), granddaughter Katelyn, granddog Chandler and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Carol's cousin Cheryl for all the love and care she has given her. Family and friends will be received for a Celebration of Life at Fratellanza Recalmutese, the Italian Club, 72 Murray Street West, Hamilton on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020