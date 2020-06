Beloved daughter of the late Eileen and Glen Campbell. Sister to Glen Kipling (Brenda), Dani Leigh, Cameron Kennedy (Terri) and the late Reid Kimberly. Aunt to 4 nephews, 1 niece and 1 grand-nephew. Carol passed away peacefully at Emmanuel House, Hamilton with family present. She worked at Humber College for 41 years at the North Campus Library until her retirement. A tender soul, who was gentle and kind, Carol will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Due to current conditions, there will not be a memorial or a formal interment of her ashes; however, when circumstances permit, friends are invited to pay their respects at her niche at Bayview Cemetery & Mausoleum, 740 Spring Gardens Rd., Burlington, ON. A donation to your local cat rescue or the Canadian Cancer Society would be welcome.