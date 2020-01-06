|
|
1942-2019 On Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Amica in Dundas, Ontario, Carol passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 77. Carol was pre-deceased by her husband John (formerly Mount Albert). Carol will be sadly missed by her daughter Catherine and husband Jason of Waterdown, son Bill of Dawson City, daughter Sandra of Toronto and daughter Heather and husband John of Dundas, and her grandchildren Louis, Eli, and Jayne. Carol will also be missed by her sister, Roberta of Toronto. Despite dealing with several chronic illnesses, Carol remained a positive person who easily made friends wherever she went. She loved to read, cook, garden and was always ready to help those in need. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. As per Carol's wish, no formal service will be held. Instead, a life celebration event will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 1:00-3:00 pm at the Amica in Dundas (50 Hatt Street). We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the care from Dr. Martin Kolb and Sarah Goodwin at the Firestone Institute at St Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton and thanks to the kind and compassionate staff at the Amica in Dundas.