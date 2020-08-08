Carol was, and always will be, the deeply loving mother of Nancy Holmes and (Sadie) Janine Reid, and was a steadfast and tender step-mother to Jennifer Holmes-Dziuba and Laura Holmes. She was predeceased by her dear father, Bert Hawke, and her step-mother of over 50 years, dear Jocelyn Hawke, as well as her mother Laurel Shedd. Carol is survived by her children and step-children and their spouses and families. She is also survived by her dear sisters Connie Hawke, Sian Hawke, and Mary Ann Hawke, and also by her dear brother Robert Hawke and their spouses and children. Carol was raised with love and joy in the Orillia area during the second World War by her cherished grandmother, Marjory Ross and great-uncle Dick on a 100 acre farm. She attended school in a one-room school house in Ardtrea, Ontario, and graduated from ODCVI in 1955. During her life, Carol resided with her family mostly in Orillia, Ottawa, and Hamilton. She worked reliably and cheerfully in both radio and government careers. She was a dedicated member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 34, in Orillia. Carol passionately supported the Ontario SPCA. She most recently resided in Hamilton where she passed away peacefully and with dignity in hospice at Emmanuel House. As per Carol's request, there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. Carol will be laid to rest in Orillia, her forever home. Carol's family gratefully acknowledges the priceless assistance of Dr. Benjamin Croft and of Melanie LeBlanc (LHIN Care Coordinator), and also the gentle kindness of the staff at Emmanuel House. If you so desire, donations to the SPCA, Royal Canadian Legion or to Good Shepherd in Hamilton in Carol's honour would be appreciated by the family. Carol chose the following words: "I will cherish all the friendships I was fortunate to find, and all the love and laughter in the place I now must leave behind. All these good things will now go with me, and they will make my spirit glow, and that light will shine forever in the next place that I go."



