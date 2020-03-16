|
The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, (Hamilton) are saddened to announce the death of Sister Carol Graf at St. Joseph's Residence, London, Ontario on March 14 in her 63rd year as a Sister of St. Joseph. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Bruder) Graf. She was predeceased by her brother, Clare. She was much loved by her brother Robert and his wife Anita. Sister Carol's generous compassion and wit will also be missed by her niece and nephews and the members of her religious family the sisters of St. Joseph and especially her friend and loyal caregiver, Sister Carla Marie. Sister began her years of service in Healthcare in Brantford and Kitchener and then trained to work as an Educator. She taught in Milton and Hamilton and served as a Chaplain at St. Jean de Brebeuf Highschool in Hamilton. When the need arose, she served as a Pastoral Minister at St. Patrick in Hamilton and St. Francis Xavier Parish in Stoney Creek. Sister Carol continued to serve as a volunteer for the Hamilton Wentworth Separate School, and the Out of the Cold Project, as well as in the area of Adult Education. To each of these works, Sister Carol brought her skills as poet, artist and musician, gifts she enjoyed sharing until her health no longer permitted. We are grateful to the professional caregivers in Martha Wing Hamilton and the Care Centre in London who have provided nursing care to Sister Carol throughout her illness. The Sisters of St. Joseph will welcome family and friends at Holy Rosary Church Plains Road, Burlington on Wednesday, March 18. Viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Followed by Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery immediately after Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada for the works of the community. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020