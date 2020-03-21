|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce Carol Hayter passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in her 80th year, with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband, Don Hayter. Loving mother of Kim (Steve), Bruce (Kim), Eric (Dorcas), and Vikki. Cherished Grandmother of Ryan, Laura, Jessica, Gabriel, Alex and Vivien. Dear sister to Ian Walker (Annie). Carol was born April 9, 1939 in England and came to Canada when she was 21 years old. She was a speech pathologist at the General Hospital for many years. She loved reading, sewing, watching tennis and enjoying a good meal with family and friends. She had a life well lived and will be dearly missed. The family is kindly respecting her wishes not to have any funeral or service. Grateful thanks to all of the wonderful staff at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020