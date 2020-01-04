|
|
(April 16, 1946 - December 31, 2019) A beautiful life passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019 at home. Beloved wife to Fredrik (2017) of 54 years. Devoted mother to Sherri and partner Brent. Survived by sister and friend Lori Delaney, nephew Brian Delaney and brother Gary Scott. Was a loving best friend to Elaine Stewart (Jim) and godmother to Jay and Ron. Carol was a kind and caring soul who will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. On-line condolences can be made at marlattfhhamilton.com