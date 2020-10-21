It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carol Lorna Rae Simoneau (nee Brown), October 17, 2020, at the age of 79. Carol will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Fernand Simoneau, her four children, Andre (Shannon), Michelle (Chris), Jean-Marc (Tamara) and Danielle, in addition to her beloved grandchildren Mathieu, Aidan, Erica, Ben, Scarlett, Ellie, Luc, and Owen. She will also be missed by her sister Betty Dupont (nee Brown) and brother Gary Brown (Debbie). Carol was born in Midland, Ontario and settled in Winona to raise her family. She was a dedicated member of the Winona Peach Festival Committee for decades and a passionate volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital. She took great pride in the home that she built for her family and family always came first for her. Carol has left our lives but she will never leave our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Salvation Army would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948.