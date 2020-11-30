(nee Najbor) It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Carol Morassutti (nee Najbor) age 58 on November 28, 2020 after a 19-month battle with cancer. Carol will be sorely missed by her Husband Patrick, her children Rebecca, Braden and Michelle, her mother Ann (the late Edward), her sisters Lorri and Janet and brother Russell (Sarah), her in-law's Barbara and Peter, her uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews and of course all of her friends. Carol was, above all else, first and foremost a loving mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. As many who knew her would attest, her energetic, open and loving personality often led her to be a mother to everyone around her, regardless of their age. Carol held a special love for traveling and meeting new people and had that rare gift of making friends everywhere she went, with everyone she met. Her love of people and travel was present in everything she did, and that bright warmth and love left its mark with every step she took. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her Doctors and Medical Staff at both the Hamilton General Hospital and the Juravinski Hospital for their tireless care and support throughout Carol's journey. A special thanks goes out to the Staff and Volunteers of the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for the compassion, love and respect they have shown to Carol and her Family during this difficult time. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, masks and registering for visitation are mandatory. You can RSVP at www.dermodys.com
or by calling (905) 388-4141. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell) on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Private family service and interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice.