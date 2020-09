Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. Predeceased by her partner John, parents Mary and Joe and sister Donna. Dear mother to Chris and Corey, sister to Bob (Sandra), Gary and Gail and aunt to nieces and nephews. Due to covid restrictions, funeral services will be held in private at The Gates of Heaven in Burlington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store