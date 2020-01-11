|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carole Ann Cullen in her 83rd year at Macassa Lodge on January 2nd. Carole was the President of the Maccassa Residents Council. Carole was a sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her late husband of 30 years, Thomas B. Cullen. Survived by brothers, Bill Duffin (Rose), Allan Duffin (Patti) and sister-in-law Judy Duffin. Children, Brian Duncan (Donna), Lynn Duncan, Murray Duncan (Catherine). Grandmother to Shannon Carney (Johnny), Shilo Strong (Derrick), Ashleigh Lampman and Cody Duncan (Katrina). Aunt to Kelly Duffin, Brad Duffin and Lynn Shoop (Mike). At Carole's request, Cremation has already taken place. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at 34 Capri Crescent, Hamilton on January 26th between 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Special thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge for the care they provided to Carole over the past three years. In lieu of flowers, the Family would request donations in Carole's name to The Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020