|
|
After a courageous battle with cancer, Carole Ian Carter (nee Scobie) passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Ken Carter (1994). Loving friend of Jeff Torr. Dearly loved mother of Ken Carter (Shelley), and Penny Zdichavsky (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of Christopher Carter, Candice Potz (Al), Amanda Walters (Denver), Brooke Popylyshyn (Josh), and Nichole Zdichavsky, and great-grandmother of Olin Potz, and Henley Walters. Dear sister of Niegel Scobie (the late Rose), Robert Scobie, Janet Rothney (Don), the late Joan Sparks (late Evan), and the late Iris Scobie. Carole will also be missed by her nieces and nephews. Visitation at Merritt Funeral Home, 287 Station Street, Smithville on Tuesday, February 18 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 19th at 11 a.m. with interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the funeral home if desired. merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020