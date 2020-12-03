1/1
Carole Joan (Hayes) Warnick
Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on December 1, 2020 at 83 years of age. Beloved wife of William Arthur for 50 plus years. Cherished mother of Christopher, and Drew (Stephanie). Loving Grandma "Mom" of Alexander, Cierrah and Ainsley Warnick. Carole will be sadly missed by her cousin Cecilia McIntosh, her extended family and dear friends. Due to current COVID-19 regulations masks are mandatory and guests must RSVP by visiting www.dermodys.com or by calling (905) 388-4141. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (7 East Ave. S., between King and Main). A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church (260 Herkimer St, Hamilton, ON). Burial at Port Maitland Cemetery-Christ Church Cemetery in Port Maitland to follow. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 3, 2020.
