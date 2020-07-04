Passed away on June 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family; predeceased by her husband Jim (2010). Besides being the loving mother of her four daughters, Nancy (Ron), Barbie (Hans), Laurie (Ken) and Kathy (Larry) she was Grandmother to Jamie, Jennifer, Jacki, Josh, Tim, Ally, Ben, Darlene, Denise, Danielle, Kristen, and Kerri and Great-Grandmother to Joel, Ayla, Trystan, Brady, David, Shaela, Madison, Jayden, Graclyn , Jaxon, Olivia, Carter, Seth, Kylie, Arianna, Ollie and Ellie. A homemaker for most her life, she was involved in many different social activities and organizations. When we were small she was a Brownie Leader, a Junior choir leader and wrote a column in the local paper. As we grew she became an Avon lady, a cosmetician at Shoppers Drug Mart and later in life a licensed hair stylist. Music played a huge role in her life. She played saxophone in the high school band and had her Grade 8 in piano. She sang in various choirs and she and Dad helped inspire the love of music in all of her daughters. She was very social, loved playing euchre, and loved talking on the phone to her friends and family. She loved anything sparkly and was known for her beautiful smile. Its a comfort for us to know, that Mom and Dad are together now, making beautiful music. Donations in Mom's name may be made to the Canadian Red Cross, www.redcross.ca
