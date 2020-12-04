(née Haun) Carole died peacefully on November 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Carole was born in Fort Erie, Ontario and lived for many years in Milliken, Ontario, and later in Stouffville, Dundas, Singapore and Ancaster. She also loved the time she spent in her summer home in Prince Edward Island. Carole is predeceased by her parents Grace and Clarence Haun, and her sons Christopher MacMillan (2015) and Timothy MacMillan (2008). Carole is survived by her brother Robert Haun; her children Stephen MacMillan, (Cindy), Susan Reid (Zane), Amy MacMillan (Kevin/Brent), Barbara Clapperton (Bill), and Sarah Barney (Lee); and daughters-in-law Stephanie Koufes MacMillan, and Nova MacMillan. She is missed by her 13 grandchildren Samantha, Emily, Katie (Scott), Lizzie, Lucy, Harrison, Haley, Abbey, Maddy, Peyton, Makenna, Mason and Jack. Great-grandson Luke will know his great grandmother was able to hold him and loved him. Cousins Suzanne and Ted Levay, along with her many friends in Ontario and PEI feel blessed to have known her. After completing high school, Carole trained as a nurse at the Ontario Hospital Nursing School in Whitby, the Toronto General Hospital and SickKids Hospital. While working as a nurse, she met her husband Dr. Joseph MacMillan, and they were blessed with seven children. After raising their children, Carole resumed her nursing career at the Donwood Institute. In 1999, Carole made her home in New Glasgow, PEI, turning the family home into a beautiful and successful Bed and Breakfast Inn, the New Glasgow Inn. She would return to her family and friends in Ontario, and other warmer climates for the winters. The B&B was the site of many wonderful family occasions and fun. Carole's church and friends in New Glasgow were the mainstay and joy of her later years, including her many roles in the New Glasgow Women's Institute, for which she was honoured with a Life Membership in 2019. Carole had many talents including being a fabulous cook and hostess. She enjoyed traveling the world to visit family and friends and volunteer in missions. Her love of all her family and of life made her a joy to be with; she left lasting impressions on all those she met. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Craig Ainsworth, Dr. Ameen Patel, Dr. Daniel Carter- Ramirez, Chaplain David Jones and the staff of the Juravinski ER, and ward E3. At Carole's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned sometime in 2021. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to: The MS society: https://secure3.convio.net/mssoc/site/Donation2?
or the New Glasgow Community Church https://ngcc.ca/
Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com