It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carolina Castellanos on February 6th, 2020. She passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends. Preceded by her father, Augusto Ruano and mother, Doloris Carranza. Beloved wife of Jorge Castellanos. Loving mother to Cintya Carolina and Alberto Barros, Jorge Mario and Maria Castellanos, and Jennifer Maria and Chris Salciccioli. Devoted grandmother to Alexander and Christopher Salciccioli. She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Romeo Augusto Ruano Carranza, Estuardo Ruano Chiu, Mario Alberto Ruano Carranza, nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was an example to all and loved by everyone who knew her, she will be dearly missed but live on in our memories and hearts forever. Special thanks to all her friends and colleagues for always loving and supporting our beloved Carolina. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East Hamilton. Visitation on Thursday, February 13th, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Vigil Prayers on Thursday, February 13th at 5 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, February 14th at 1 p.m. Reception to follow.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020