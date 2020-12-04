(nee Eastman) On December 2, 2020 Caroline "Bessie" Woolridge at the age of 93 passed away peacefully at Grace Villa, Hamilton. Predeceased by husband Melvin (1999), son Bill (2016), son Wayne (2019) and daughter Marie (2020). Loving mother of Garry (Anne), Barb (Jim), and Jackie. Grandmother of Kim (Lawrence), Doug, Shannon, Shane, Mike (Tania), Jenn (Pete), Brian (Sam), Eileen (Tim). Great-grandmother of Hunter, Dakota, Clayton, Madison, Jesse, Jaida, Craig, Abby, Brennan, Alex, Jade, Inita and Jennifer. At this time we would like to thank all the staff at Grace Villa for all the loving care and attention that they always gave her. They made the last years of her life happy and care free. In Lieu of flowers donations to your local food bank would be appreciated. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton) on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m.