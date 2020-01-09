|
Passed away at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 77. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill (2011). Loving mother of Scott and Monica, Deb and Mike Pryor, Steve and Julie. Cherished grandmother to Paul (Kaitlyn), Danny, Stephanie (Jay), Joey (Meg), Emily (Joe), Ethan, Mackenzie, Sarah, Billy, and great-grandmother to Olivia, Madison and Axel. Dear sister of Cecil (Lynn). Carolle was an avid race track enthusiast and enjoyed her time at Flamboro Speedway. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com