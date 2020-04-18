|
It is with Great Sadness Husband Bryan(Specks) and long time friends Bill & Wendy Goodman announce the passing of Carolyn age 62 @ St. Joseph's Hospital after years of pain and suffering with RSD and a short struggle with COVID pneumonia. Daughter of the late Bud & Grace Passmore of Huntsville, ON. After moving to Hamilton she met and married the love of her life Bryan. Sister in law to the late Connie Kitchen. Sadly missed by sister in law Karen Hopkins, nieces Lindsey Kitchen, Brittany Horn, nephew Harry Vansickly and life long friend John Sutton of Katrine ON. Many thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and her home care nurses and PSW's that gave her unconditional support. Cremation has taken place and a private service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made on Carolyn's behalf to the SPCA.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020