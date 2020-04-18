Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hamelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Ann Hamelin


1957 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Ann Hamelin Obituary
It is with Great Sadness Husband Bryan(Specks) and long time friends Bill & Wendy Goodman announce the passing of Carolyn age 62 @ St. Joseph's Hospital after years of pain and suffering with RSD and a short struggle with COVID pneumonia. Daughter of the late Bud & Grace Passmore of Huntsville, ON. After moving to Hamilton she met and married the love of her life Bryan. Sister in law to the late Connie Kitchen. Sadly missed by sister in law Karen Hopkins, nieces Lindsey Kitchen, Brittany Horn, nephew Harry Vansickly and life long friend John Sutton of Katrine ON. Many thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and her home care nurses and PSW's that gave her unconditional support. Cremation has taken place and a private service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made on Carolyn's behalf to the SPCA.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -