Carolyn was born in Hamilton on July 5th, 1946 and on Friday May 9th, 2020 she passed back into the loving arms of her parents Alona (Sutton) and Peter Huber (2002). Cherished sister of Janice who was blessed with the best sister anyone could have wished for. Carolyn attended St. John's Elementary School, Burlington Central High School, and graduated from St. Mary's Hospital nursing program in Kitchener as a Registered Nurse. She spent her entire career in the Labour & Delivery department at St. Joseph's Hospital Hamilton. Carolyn loved to travel (especially cruising), going to concerts and plays, monthly luncheons with the Golden Oldies, knitting, sewing, crossword puzzles, word searches, reading, and watching sports (Toronto Blue Jays, Maple Leafs, New England Patriots and Tiger Cats). Heartfelt gratitude and love to Dr. Harricharran and the staff at The Brant Centre, especially the Rambo Creek unit who always treated Carolyn compassionately, respectfully, professionally, and with love. Also, thanks to Dr. Mark Levy who cared for Carolyn for decades before she entered Long Term Care. Carolyn loved you all. If desired, please send a memorial donations to Parkinson Canada. "It's just you and me kid"