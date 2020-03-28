|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of an amazing woman. Carolyn passed peacefully, albeit due to complications from a medical procedure, surrounded by her loving husband and eldest daughter; with her in heart and spirit by Stephanie, separated by mandated isolation. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Tom, two daughters: Erin (Oren) Smith, Stephanie (Christian Broughton) Perry and two grandchildren: Autumn and Jack Broughton; predeceased by parents Gladys and David Johnston and brother Peter. Carolyn was born in Ottawa, ON and grew up in Lachine, QC with her brothers David (Norma), Larry (Faeye), Peter and sister Nancy. Tom and Carolyn raised their children in Streetsville, then eventually settled in Burlington, ON. Carolyn was a true light. She loved holidays and gatherings with her nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family. Carolyn will be missed by the many friends she has made through her lifetime of involvement and leadership. She committed herself to organizing events that brought people together. Walks with the PROBUS group, book club, and Rattle Snake Point Golf Club were places of friendship that brought Carolyn a lot of support over the years. Carolyn and Tom loved to travel. They treasured early spring trips to Hilton Head where they enjoyed the company of more close friends. Carolyn could often be found planting or weeding, offering a hand to tend your gardens and happily being bitten by bugs to get a job done. She dedicated herself to tasks, to keeping up communication with friends and family and to her role as Nana. She will be remembered for the special memories of baking, bike rides, walks, talks, stories and crafts. Carolyn's health battles over the past eight years only showed her strength and determination. Her life has ended far too early at a strange time in the world. Tom and the family will plan for a larger gathering of celebration as soon as possible. There will be a private family service at Smith's Funeral Home in Burlington, ON. Tom and the family want to express utmost appreciation to the entire team at Hamilton General Hospital ICU and Dr. Clive Davis for the care and compassion. The outpouring of love and support at this challenging time is truly appreciated. It would mean a lot to Carolyn, in lieu of flowers, if donations were made at Royal Botanical Gardens (https://www.rbg.ca/donate#tribute) www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020