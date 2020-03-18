|
We truly give thanks and happily announce Carol has risen to be with her Lord. Her immense suffering has finally ended after a 3-year cancer journey. Carol fought bravely with dignity, graciousness, selflessness, so very stoic, what a soul.... Through this journey Carols purpose was to honour her Lord, help and comfort her family, her friends, fellow cancer patients and those less fortunate. We will always cherish her hugs, pecks on cheeks, rubbing of backs, petting of little hands and those deep and heartfelt words of encouragement. She truly represents one of God's angels, Carol touched all our lives. Bless her soul, feel the comfort, she is now looking down upon us, so touching and beautiful, we shan't ever forget her. Carol has a wonderful family, her daddy John (predeceased), mommy Patricia (predeceased), sister to Steven (Kathy), Catherine (Adam), mom to Jessica and Jeremy, grandma to Cassidy and Jackson, soul mate and caregiver Ronnie Tweedle. Carol wishes you and your family good health, prosperity, happiness and most importantly inner peace. Heartfelt hugs to all of you, her medical team at the Juravinski and St. Joseph's hospitals and so many to even try to mention. You will be remembered forever. God bless you. Carol has been cremated. A private family celebration of life will take place. In Carol's honour, if you wish, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) or the SPCA would be totally awesome! Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020