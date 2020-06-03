CALE, CAROLYN V. (nee CHISLETT) - It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Carolyn V. Cale, 83, on May 31st at St. Joseph's Hospital. Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife to Warren (predeceased) for almost 36 years and will be greatly missed by her beloved children: son Bruce, daughter Lynda and son-in-law Hal. Her grandchildren Morgan, Jordan, Dylan and Sienna will forever have fond memories of their Nana and her adoring, supportive and nurturing personality. Sister Myrna (predeceased) and Sister-in-law Carolyn B. (predeceased) always had a special place in her heart as do their children, Karen, Jo-Anne, Jennifer and Brian. Following graduation at McGill and their wedding, Montreal native Carolyn made her way with Warren to Kingston, Sarnia and Stoney Creek before settling in the Town of Dundas in 1966. Years later she became the Welcome Wagon Hostess for Dundas, proudly welcoming newcomers to the area for 38 years before retiring at the age of 81. For the last 2 years, Carolyn was enjoying the lifestyle, amenities, the staff and making new friends while residing at Amica Dundas. At this time, we would like to thank and share our appreciation to all the compassionate medical staff at St. Joseph Hospital for making her last few days comfortable. The funeral service will be restricted to select family members but may be viewed by Live stream via this link (https://livestream.com/accounts/14938408/carolyncale) on Friday June 5th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local SPCA as Carolyn was a very passionate pet owner and loved all animals. Online condolences can be made to www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.