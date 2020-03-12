Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our sweetest angel, Casey Gordon, at home on March 8, 2020. Beloved Daughter of the late William and Nancy Gordon. Cherished and beloved Sister of Courtney, and Cristian (Jim). Loving and adored Partner of Muzna. Loving Aunt of Jorden. Dear Cousin of Brandon, Jaiden, Jacob, Eric and Dawn. Beloved Niece of Pamela, Lori, Dondra, Michelle, and the late Norma. Casey will be lovingly remembered by her fur babies, Stanford, Remi and Oliver. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, March 13th from 1-4 p.m. followed by a chapel service in the funeral home at 4 p.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020
