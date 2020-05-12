Biscak, Caterina "Rina"(nee Garofalo), Born in Capaccio, Italy on March 23 1925 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Caterina Biscak (nee Garofalo). A loving and caring wife, mother and Nonna. Predeceased, beloved wife of Stanislao Emilio (Milan) Biscak. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mario and Maureen Biscak, Angela (deceased) and George Celest, Anita. Her grandchildren, Katie and Filip, Michael and Terri, Tania and Jeff, Vanessa, Daniella and Michael and Nicholas. Along with her great grandchildren Lucas, Claire, Samantha, Bruno, Nathan, Alexandra, Mara, Mila and Nina will miss her dearly. Predeceased by her parents Francesco and Vincenza Garofalo. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, nieces and nephews in Italy. The family would like to thank all the caring, loving staff at Heritage Green Nursing Home for making Rina's stay enjoyable and always making her laugh. Those were very special moments in her time of need. We will cherish all the good times, the memories will last forever in our hearts and thoughts. We love you. A private family funeral has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.