Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke in Hamilton on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Giacomo for 65 years. Cherished mother of Angela Pedulla (Jerry) and the late Mimma Frisina. Devoted grandmother of Lina (Nelson), John (Anna). Adored great-grandmother of Cristiana, Julian, Gianluca, Matteo and Marco. Caterina was born in Castellace, Reggio Calabria, Italy and is predeceased by her parents Giacomo and Domenica Luppino (Todaro) and daughter-in-law of the late Arcangelo and the late Angela Frisina. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Maria and the late Vincenzo Luppino, the late Giovanni and the late Maria Ferraro (Italy), Antonio and the late Concetta Luppino, Rocco and Helen Luppino, Natale and the late Concetta Luppino, Carmela and the late Domenico Rugolo (Italy), Grazia and the late Paolo Violi, Domenico and Rosetta Luppino, Giovanni and Rosa Luppino, the late Giuseppe and Rosa Frisina (Australia), the late Concetta and Francesco Barbaro (Belgium), Pasquale and Rosa Frisina, the late Filippo and Franca Frisina, and the late Domenica Frisina.Caterina She will also be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke for the extraordinary nursing care and kindness given to her.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020