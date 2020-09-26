1/1
Caterina MARAZZATO
Passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, in her 88th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Renzo. Devoted mother of Stephanie and her husband Mark Boucher. Doting Nonna of her little lollipop Elise. Predeceased by her loving parents Domenico and Grazia Tigani. Rina will be dearly missed by her siblings Lena (the late Joe) Misale, the late Pat Tigani, Grace (the late Joe) Gullace, and Anthony (JoAnne) Tigani. She will also be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law Giovanna Coro and Maria (the late Giovanni) Marazzato. Predeceased by her in-laws Maria Marcon, Severino Marazzato, Rometta Cazzaro, and Guglielmo Marazzato. Zia Rina will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Rina treasured her time spent as a teacher with the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board sharing the joy of learning with her many students. The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Lakeside Long Term Care Facility, for the exceptional care and compassion they provided to Rina over the years. Private family services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rina made to the SickKids Foundation, the hearing impairment program would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
