It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Caterina Rotella on June 24th. Devoted wife, and married for 63 years to Francesco, together they embarked on their journey from Settingiano, Catanzaro, Italy in 1961 to Canada. With two children in tow, and very little resources they began their new life in Hamilton, Ontario. Their early years were a struggle, but they persevered and took on the challenges in their newly adopted country. Isolated from family and friends, they had each other and their growing family to lean on. Caterina became an adoring mother to four children, Maria Lahaie (Paul), Lori Devay (Paul), Josie Bruccoleri (Frank), Joe Rotella (Ana), and a loving nonna to Rosalee (Johnathan), Nicolina, Francesca, Joey, Rachel, and Cole, and bisnonna to Sofia and Nadette. They travelled to Canada following in the footsteps of her two older brothers Antonio and Dominic, who she adored. Her brothers in turn would be all too happy to look after their little sister. Her relationship with her brothers (and sisters back in Italy) helped to form a legacy for her children, and their family's continued bond. Family was always first to Caterina, sacrificing everything and anything for them. Caterina was a natural homemaker. Cooking and baking for family was a priority, but her goodies often travelled far and wide, and her famous creations became legendary. Her hospitality welcomed all to her home, unconditionally. She would also routinely share her skills as a seamstress, knitting slippers that became a yearly treat for all at Christmas time. She enjoyed quality time with her family, especially during special events, and was a fierce competitor during the family's tombola and dice games. Caterina, surrounded by her loving family, spent her last days in the same home where they were raised. They take comfort and peace knowing she is no longer suffering, and joins those who have left before her. Caterina had such a warm and beautiful spirit, and although we have lost our brightest light, she will continue to shine in the stars, in her family's hearts, and in all those who loved her. Caterina was courageous and resilient, repeatedly defying the odds against her with grace and dignity. She had a great sense of humour, but as a woman of respect and dignity, commanded the attention of all those around her when needed. She could offer her children sound advice and direction, while allowing them to be independent. She became their biggest fan, and in turn she was theirs. Her loving and energetic spirit, and incredible strength will live on through her family forever. Caterina's simple approach to life was to love unconditionally and treat everyone with respect and kindness. She had passion for life and compassion for people. Her legacy lies in the numerous lessons she bestowed on to her family; to work hard and live life with integrity. A gifted seamstress, she was the thread that held our family together, and will be so deeply missed. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Women's League (CWL) and was an integral part of the St. Anthony's parish community. A special thank you to the staff at the Medical Day Care Unit at the General Hospital for their enduring and special attention to Mom's care. Our family appreciated all the love and support of the Connaught Street neighbourhood. Their efforts did not go unnoticed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday June 28th from 4-8 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Service to be held at St. Anthony of Padua Parish,165 Prospect St. N, Hamilton on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 10am. Due to COVID-19, the maximum attendees at the church service is restricted to 125, and masks must be worn. Entombment will be for immediate family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.